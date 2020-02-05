Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 teases the return of a fan favourite character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 begins on February 11, Infinity Ward has confirmed via a new teaser also suggesting that fan favourite character Ghost will be returning into the multiplayer battlefields of the first-person shooter.

The first trailer for the game's next competitive season, seen below, teases a number of new additions to Modern Warfare, many of which had already been confirmed via previous leaks last year, such as returning map Rust.

More surprisingly, Ghost - a much beloved character from the original Modern Warfare series - looks to be making his debut into Infinity Ward's reboot, either as a new cosmetic character for the game's online PvP, or as a returning face for the ongoing story in PvE mode Spec Ops.

Read more (Image credit: activision) 13 essential Modern Warfare tips to know before you play

There is, of course, still rumblings of the previously leaked battle royale mode for Modern Warfare, said to be in the works at Call of Duty support studio Raven Software who, it should be mentioned, retweeted the teaser with a cheeky emoji.

Either way, we're sure to learn more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 in the run up to its February 11 launch, where it'll release as a free update across PC, PS4, and Xbox One for any players who already own the base game. And yes, there'll be a brand new battle pass too. Stay tuned to GamesRadar for all the latest Call of Duty news as it lands.

As the year and preceding decade come to a close, look back with us at the 100 best games of the decade.