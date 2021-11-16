For what could be the last time, Andrew Garfield says he's "not in" Spider-Man: No Way Home

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield says he isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite months of rumor and speculation that he would be swinging into the MCU threequel alongside fellow former Spidey Tobey Maguire, Garfield took a moment during an appearance on The Today Show to clear the air. We’re just not sure we believe him, mind.

"I'm not in [Spider-Man: No Way Home]," Garfield said. “I love Spider-Man, I always have. I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one."

Garfield continued: "That's not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it."

This follows on from a series of denials from Garfield in recent months. He previously told Variety that “it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in.”

But, wait, there’s more: "Never say never," he teased to Access Hollywood earlier this year.

Given the timing, it’s likely that we’ll find out within the next 24 hours whether Garfield is telling the truth or has been putting a few Spider-Fibs out into the world to protect Marvel’s most open secret. That’s because the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer – with big surprises, no less – is set to be released shortly. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll have the answer to the question everyone has been asking. Not long to go now.

