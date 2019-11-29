Football's coming home at its lowest ever price, as FIFA 20 drops to £35

Football's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming home... and now for a much more affordable price. Tesco have FIFA 20 for PS4 and Xbox One for just £35, which is a saving of £15 on the latest instalment in the long-running franchise.
But that's not all. The retailer, better known for selling 10p instant noodles than video games, also has Borderlands 3 on sale. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of that game are at the same price: £35. Plus, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has dropped to £40.
These are some of the lowest prices we've seen these blockbuster games, and it's all thanks to Black Friday. Check out all the deals below.
FIFA 20 (PS4) | Tesco £35 (save £15)
The latest instalment in the long running Fifa series is here, and now for a bargain price. View Deal
FIFA 20 (Xbox One) | Tesco £35 (save £15)
The latest instalment in the long running Fifa series is here, and now for a bargain price.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) | Tesco £40 (save £10)
Modern Warfare updates the classic COD formula, resulting in a superb online experience. Now at a new lowest price.View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One) | Tesco £40 (save £10)
Modern Warfare updates the classic COD formula, resulting in a superb online experience. Now at a new lowest price.View Deal
Borderlands 3 (PS4) | Tesco £35 (save £15)
Traverse the wastelands and become the ultimate warrior... now at an new low price.View Deal
