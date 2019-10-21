FIFA 20 No Room for Racism kits and stadium dressing will be added in an update

FIFA 20 is adding in new kits, a new crest, and stadium dressing to support the Premier League’s No Room for Racism campaign.

The Premier League announced the move on its website, stating: “FIFA 20 players will soon see the campaign supported in-game, with special FUT Kits, stadium dressing and LED boards all carrying the No Room for Racism message over the coming months.”

The official EA Sports FIFA Twitter account then released an image of the kits being worn by the in-game version of Virgil Van Dijk, Tammy Abhram, James Maddison, and Jesse Lingard.

There's #NoRoomForRacism in football. @premierleagueThe kits will be available in #FIFA20 soon. pic.twitter.com/CSpfXXgSpxOctober 18, 2019

While EA or the Premier League are yet to put a date on when the crest, TIFO, and kits will be available in the game, the campaign is being made visible at football grounds and during live coverage of all Premier League games until 27 October, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled on Ultimate Team to see if they appear before this date.

The move, which should go without saying as being a very welcome one, comes amid a renewed focus on kicking racism out of football. It follows the recent Bulgaria vs England match that was marred by racist chanting from the stands, as well as an FA Cup qualifier match over the weekend between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town that was abandoned over the weekend due to alleged racist abuse which police are now investigating.

With EA recently announcing that FIFA 20 has hit 10 million players, it’s good to see that the No Room for Racism initiative will have a large platform to get its message spread to.

Find out more about the No Room for Racism campaign here