FIFA 18 Ultimate Team ratings refresh now live: Salah, Kane and De Bruyne all get a stats boost

EA has revealed its first set of spring upgrades for FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, and exactly as GR predicted there are ratings increases for Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Kevin de Bruyne. The big winners, however, are the unlikely pair of Burnley's Nick Pope and WBA's Ahmed Hegazi.

60 Premier League players in total have been granted an attributes boost, including super-meta Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, and Kyle Walker of Manchester City. Yet Pope and Hegazi are the only two to have their overall ratings increased by seven points. Both leap from 68 to 75, and switch from silver to gold cards in the process.

The upgrades to Kane, Salah and de Bruyne are less pronounced, but will still make a big difference for elite players. Kane jumps two points from 86 to 88; likewise, Salah is up two, from 83 to 85; and de Bruyne – you've guess it – also earns a couple more on his overall, leaping from 89 to 91.

All Premier League players are already in packs. Unlike last year, no players will be downgraded as part of the ratings refresh, which is expected to continue for the next fortnight. We'll have ongoing coverage on GamesRadar+, with a round-up feature heading your way once the full set of refreshed ratings is complete.

The full list of Premier League upgrades is as follows:



David De Gea - GK - Manchester United 90 → 91

Eden Hazard - LW - Chelsea 90 → 91

Kevin De Bruyne - CAM - Manchester City 89 → 91

N'Golo Kante - CDM - Chelsea 87 → 88

Christian Eriksen - CAM - Tottenham Hotspur 87 → 88

Paul Pogba - CM - Manchester United 87 → 88

David Silva - CAM - Manchester City 87 → 89

Harry Kane - ST - Tottenham Hotspur 86 → 88

César Azpilicueta - CB - Chelsea 85 → 86

Alvaro Morata - ST - Chelsea 84 → 85

Nicolas Otamendi - CB - Manchester City 83 → 85

Mohamed Salah - RW - Liverpool 83 → 85

Nemanja Matic - CDM - Manchester United 83 → 84

Kyle Walker - RB - Manchester City 83 → 84

Roberto Firmino - ST - Liverpool 83 → 84

Ederson - GK - Manchester City 83 → 84

Riyad Mahrez- RM - Leicester City 83 → 84

Raheem Sterling - RW - Manchester City 82 → 84

Leroy Sané - LW - Manchester City 82 → 84

Anthony Martial - LM - Manchester United 82 → 83

Heung Min Son - LM - Tottenham Hotspur 82 → 83

Gabriel Jesus - ST - Manchester City 81 → 83

Marcus Rashford - LM - Manchester United 79 → 81

Fernandinho - CDM - Manchester City 82 → 85

Wilfried Zaha - RM - Crystal Palace 81 → 82

Marcos Alonso - LWB - Chelsea 81 → 82

Andreas Christensen - CB - Chelsea 81 → 82

Sead Kolašinac - LWB - Arsenal 80 → 81

John Stones - CB - Manchester City 79 → 80

Phil Jones - CB - Manchester United 79 → 81

Cenk Tosun - ST - Everton 78 → 80

Jesse Lingard - CAM - Manchester United 78 → 80

Ben Davies - LB - Tottenham Hotspur 78 → 80

Aaron Mooy - CM - Huddersfield Town 77 → 78

Eric Choupo-Moting- LM - Stoke City 77 → 78

Jordan Pickford - GK - Everton 77 → 79

Jürgen Locadia - ST - Brighton & Hove Albion 76 → 77

Arthur Masuaku - LWB - West Ham United 75 → 76

Andrew Roberton - LB - Liverpool 75 → 76

Christian Atsu - LM - Newcastle United 75 → 76

Nathan Aké - CB - Bournemouth 75 → 77

Ashley Young - LB - Manchester United 75 → 77

Harry Maguire - CB - Leicester City 75 → 79

Demarai Gray - LM - Leicester City 74 → 75

Laurent Depoitre - ST - Huddersfield Town 74 → 75

Alex Iwobi - LM - Arsenal 74 → 76

Chris Wood - ST - Burnley 74 → 76

Christopher Schindler - CB - Huddersfield Town 73 → 75

Jamaal Lascelles - CB - Newcastle United 73 → 76

Richarlison - LW - Watford 73 → 76

Jóhann Gudmundsson - RM - Burnley 73 → 76

James Tarkowski - CB - Burnley 73 → 78

Harry Winks - CM - Tottenham Hotspur 72 → 75

Moritz Bauer - RB - Stoke City 70 → 75

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - CAM - Crystal Palace 69 → 74

Ahmed Hegazi - CB - West Bromwich Albion 68 → 75

Nick Pope - GK - Burnley 68 → 75

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - ST - Everton 65 → 71

Alexander Sørloth - ST - Crystal Palace 69 → 71

Guido Carrillo - ST - Southampton 74 → 75

