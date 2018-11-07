Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's stars share their character's secrets

The next installment of Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts will be released on November 16, and The Crimes of Grindelwald's impressive cast recently got together to share their insights on their characters with our sister publication SFX magazine .

"Leta’s a Pureblood, which is a big deal," explains Zoe Kravitz, who plays Leta Lestrange, an old friend of Newt’s from Hogwarts. "She’s quite a complicated person. She’s got a dark side to her. As the story goes on, you kind of see what it is in her past that’s torturing her. I think the family has a reputation and I think it’s meant to be unclear whether she is good or bad, and what that’s about. She has some dark secrets that do come to the surface. You see why she is the way she is – it’s not just that she is a bad person or anything."

SFX also spoke to Ezra Miller, who plays Credence Barebone, and Claudia Kim, who - much to fans' shock and awe - will play Voldemort's snake familiar Nagini.

"She’s a new classification of being in the Rowling-verse: the Maledictus, who are referred to at one point in the movie – by someone we don’t like very much – as 'under-beings,'" explains Miller.

"That’s the biggest difference, because my character is cursed to transform completely into a beast," adds Kim.

"She will be trapped in that beast body for the rest of her life," continues Miller. "I think Claudia’s character takes the initiative to assist Credence in his journey to try to figure out who he is. I think she empathises with him. And you know, there’s commonalities between our characters and what we’re going through, in terms of our magical afflictions."

You can hear more from the cast, include Albus Dumbledore actor Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, in the latest issue of SFX. Check out a preview of the new mag or subscribe so you never miss an issue.

