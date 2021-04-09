Fallout 76 dataminer finds map that looks an awful lot like Washington D.C.

A recent Fallout 76 datamine shows a new location that looks a lot like Washington D.C., as shared in a recent Reddit post.

Reddit user cyberRakan shared the datamined photos, which likely depict the location for an upcoming Expedition. Expeditions are a part of the Fallout 76 2021 roadmap , which includes the evolution of private Worlds, a new Legendary tier, and more. In a December 2020 interview with Rock Paper Shotgun , Fallout 76 devs detailed plans for Fallout 4-style off-map expansions called Expeditions, which u/cyberRakan is suggesting this datamined map represents.

As you can see from the comments, the datamined images appear to depict Washington D.C., specifically the Dupont Circle area and the Washington Monument. Fallout 76 is set in West Virginia, which isn't far from Washington D.C., if you're unfamiliar with American geography. Washington D.C. previously appeared as the Capital Wasteland in Fallout 3.

It's unclear when or how Expeditions will be added to Fallout 76, but expect them to drastically shakeup how the game is played. Project lead Jeff Gardiner describes them as "a way to do something off map" and "ways for people to experience different areas of the Fallout universe", so it may be that you'll be retreading familiar territory. In the December 2020 interview, Gardiner states that the team is looking to settle on one location for the Expeditions, however, and from the datamine it certainly appears as if they've managed that.

We'll keep you updated with any news regarding updates to the Fallout 76 roadmap, or confirmation of an Expeditions release date. Keep in mind that Expeditions are not explicitly stated in the official roadmap on the Fallout website, so it may be quite a while before we return to Washington.

