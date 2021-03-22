Fallout 76 2021 roadmap promises the "evolution of private Worlds," new Legendary tier, and more

The Fallout 76 2021 roadmap is here, and it's chock-full of highly requested features ranging from SPECIAL loadouts to more craftable Legendaries to proper pets for your CAMP.

The new content will start this spring with the Locked & Loaded update. SPECIAL loadouts allowing players to save and quickly swap between skill setups are the headlining feature, but the update will also add CAMP slots and a new Daily Ops expansion. The summer update, Steel Reign, will keep things going with the climax to the long-running Brotherhood of Steel arc, not to mention Legendary power armor and more options for Legendary crafting.

The fall update is simultaneously the most unclear and arguably the most important: it'll bring "an evolution to Private Worlds," the game's premium private servers, but we don't know what that means. It could be a cut to the server paywall, optional mods, or something else entirely.

The game's winter update is equally fuzzy and has something to do with the Cultists of Appalachia. We do know it will add four-star Legendaries with extra affixes, a new seasonal event called The Ritual, and a public challenge that seems to be tied to some true-blue UFOs. Oh and let's not forget that CAMP pets will arrive in winter as well. Better spend the next eight months building the perfect pen for them.

The current roadmap hits the big beats of each season, but there are plenty of individual enemies, features, and NPCs buried in the details. Bethesda will likely share more specifics during a planned developer AMA coming tomorrow, March 23, on the Fallout 76 subreddit , so if you've got questions, voice them there.

Fallout 76 has come a long way since its rough launch, and Bethesda boss Todd Howard reckons things would've gone better with the help of Xbox Game Pass .