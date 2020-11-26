Fall Guys: Winter Knockout revealed as new season

The third season of Fall Guys has been revealed to be called Winter Knockout.

Fall Guys season 3 was teased by getting the community involved with the reveal.

Mediatonic, only yesterday, asked for 300 volunteers on Twitter to take part in a community puzzle that would help solve the theme of the next season. Each person who responded was sent a cryptic image in their direct messages that they would then need to complete the overall picture.

Well, after less than a day, those community members were able to work together, piece together the puzzle pieces, and reveal the theme for the next season.

Fall Guys has since congratulated the community for their puzzle-solving skills and have announced that season 3 will be called Winter Knockout, themed around the Winter season.

HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle! I'm pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is...❄️ Fall Guys: Winter Knockout ❄️Or, as I personally like to call it:❄️ Fall Guys goes brrr ❄️ https://t.co/uH7BAT6kjG pic.twitter.com/J7IJdb3rhnNovember 25, 2020

The poster art features everything you would associate with the winter: snow, penguins, and er, snowmen. Also noticeable are some unusual new Fall Guy skins, one that looks to be a multicoloured unicorn, a golem of some sorts, as well as a small creature that some have speculated to be Fall Guy pets or companions.

Fall Guys: Winter Knockout has yet to get an official release date, but we can assume it will be here just in time for Christmas.

The battle royale platformer launched in August and was a massive Summer success, with a surge of players jumping on board on PC and PS4.