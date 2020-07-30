Fake Cyberpunk 2077 beta invites are making the rounds, CD Projekt Red warns

Cyberpunk 2077 beta invites have been making the rounds lately, but they're all completely bogus.

CD Projekt Red addressed the fraudulent beta invites on Twitter. "If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077 , it's not from us," a tweet reads. "Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks … If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine." In a separate reply, the studio reaffirmed that it isn't even planning a Cyberpunk 2077 beta to begin with.

After the most recent Cyberpunk 2077 delay , players are hungrier than ever for a chance to see or – dare we dream – play a bit more of the game, so it's no surprise that now's the time shady third parties decided to send out a wave of fake beta invites.

Relatedly, it's still possible that we'll see a beta for the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer component, but that isn't going to be out for a few years at least , so you won't hear anything about it for a while. As CD Projekt Red advised, anything you may receive about an upcoming beta is total nonsense, and any Cyberpunk 2077 invites or offers should be double-checked for an @cdprojektred.com email address.