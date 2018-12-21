EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at Lupita Nyong’o in Get Out director Jordan Peele's new horror movie Us

Very little is known about upcoming horror movie Us, besides the fact it’s the latest project from writer/director Jordan Peele, whose feature debut was Get Out, one of the sharpest horrors and all-round best movies of 2017. That in itself makes Us a must-see.

What little is known about it is that it’s a home-invasion horror starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Winston Duke (Black Panther) as Adelaide and Gabe, parents subjected to a terrifying ordeal when they take a vacation at Adelaide’s childhood beach house.

You can get just a glimpse of the horror in store in the exclusive image below, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine. Their current issue features a huge 2019 Preview, consisting of 33 reasons to be hyped for movies next year. Of course, Us is one of those reasons. Check out the new image for yourself below:

Lupita Nyong'o in Jordan Peele's Us (Image credit: Universal)

Peele is staying tight-lipped about plot details for Us, with a trailer not set to debut until Christmas Day, but he does shed a small amount of light for Total Film. Given some context to the above pic, he explains, “In this scene, our hero family’s vacation home is being invaded by a group of terrifying and shadowy individuals.”

Given that the success of his last film would’ve allowed him to cast whomever he pleased in Us, it’s not surprising that Peele would’ve chosen Nyong’o to lead his latest cast, as her CV consists mainly of Oscar winners and/or humungous blockbusters. The screamingly hot cast is rounded out by the likes of Duke, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

“Lupita Nyong’o is the kind of actor who consistently rises to the most extreme stakes, and her passion and commitment to character building is on another level,” explains Peele. “I discovered Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex through an audition process. It became immediately apparent that, despite their age, these young actors possess an ability and range far beyond their years. Over the course of filming, it was incredible to watch a familial bond form between these actors, and it really shines on the screen.”

