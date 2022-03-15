Euro Truck Simulator 2 developer postpones Heart of Russia DLC indefinitely

Euro Truck Simulator 2 developer SCS Software has delayed the release of the game's Heart of Russia DLC.

Pavel Sebor, co-founder and head of SCS Software, has confirmed that the studio has halted the release of its upcoming add-on for Euro Truck Simulator 2 due to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with Czech gaming site Vortex (translation posted on ResetEra by TheAbsolution), Sebor said, "It was impossible to continue on the set course, to continue communicating about the beauty of Russia".

Announced back in 2021, the Heart of Russia add-on is mere weeks away from completion, according to Sebor, with only testing and tweaking to do before it's ready. But now, the Prague-based developer doesn't know when the expansion will see the light of day. "Now we have DLC in the drawer that we probably can't release at the moment. Apart from the fact that nobody in Russia could buy it, it would basically be a provocation of people of good will".

The developer has not only delayed the release of the Heart of Russia DLC but is also considering changing its name. "Maybe even the title of the DLC is in limbo because, in a way, Heart of Russia is an emotionally charged title", says Sebor. And at this point, we might be provoking or hurting people who feel that promoting Russia, whether it's the landscape, the nation, or the politics, that you can't separate it all together at this point".

The game's Steam page remains up, with a release date 'TBA'. The DLC description discusses Russia's "rich cultural heritage and history," as well as its "breathtaking and sometimes even wild nature," and "stunning historic buildings."

As well as postponing the Heart of Russia DLC, SCS Software is also raising funds to support those affected by the war. The Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack for Euro Truck Simulator 2 features several Ukraine-themed paint jobs and is being offered for €1, with the entire proceeds going to the People in Need charity.

Also raising money is Itch's Bundle for Ukraine, which offers nearly 1,000 games for $10.

We recently spoke with dozens of game developers in Ukraine to find out what it's like working and living under the shadow of war, and discussed how the video game industry is rallying around Ukraine.