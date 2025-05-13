Schedule 1 has disappeared from Steam in Australia but the dev behind the game assures players it isn't banned

One of 2025's breakout hits and beloved drug dealing simulator Schedule 1 has disappeared from Steam in Australia, but the game's developer has assured fans the game isn't banned.

Schedule 1 has been popular enough to inspire a roster of PS5 ripoff listings and a massive review bomb on Drug Dealer Simulator for investigating similarities between it and Schedule 1. However, potential dealers looking to get into the drug production biz in Australia have noticed that the game is currently nowhere to be found on Steam, leading to fears that the game has been banned. However, the developer of the game – known mononymously as Tyler – has taken to Twitter to assure Aussie fans that isn't the case.

"To anyone in Australia, you might’ve noticed Schedule I is hidden on Steam. Don’t worry, the game hasn’t been banned" Tyler explained. The Australian developer mentioned that the reason for its disappearance is because "all games sold in Australia need to receive a classification/age rating," with the dev admitting "I thought this was only required for console and physical releases" Tyler has assured fans he's trying to get this sorted quickly however, saying, "I’m contacting the ratings agency today and getting this resolved ASAP."

While the game hasn't been banned, drugs are notoriously one of the Australian ratings boards main sticking points when it comes to games that have been banned in the country. Notably, Disco Elysium was banned in the country over its drug use, before being lifted upon appeal and slapped with an 18+ rating. So hopefully Australia gives the game an 18+ rating out of the gate, and the game can get back to what it does best… which is drugs.



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 draft trailer from 5 years ago surfaces online, and it looks like a completely different RPG with no final visuals and "terrible robotic voices" .