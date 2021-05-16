Australia lifts ban on Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on appeal

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is finally allowed to go on sale in Australia with an 18+ age classification.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was originally refused classification in Australia a couple of months back. The decision meant that unless developer ZA/UM censors or made changes to Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the game was not be permitted to go on sale because the game deals with "matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults".

Now, however, the Review Board claims that the game offers "sufficient disincentives to drug use to enable it to be accommodated within the R 18+ classification".

"In the Review Board's opinion," the website says, "this game provides disincentives related to drug-taking behavior, to the point where regular drug use leads to negative consequences for the player's progression in the game. The game mechanic is designed to disincentivize and penalize increased consumption of drugs."

ICYMI, Disco Elysium is so popular right now it's getting its own TV series. The Disco Elysium TV show will be made by the same people who made the game, as developer ZA/UM has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop the series.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere, lead writer of ZA/UM.

If you want to learn about the game's origins and inspirations, check out this chat with developer ZA/UM .