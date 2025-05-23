Schedule 1 dev teases a small feature people have wanted for ages, and fans already love it

Schedule 1, the viral drug-dealing simulator, is getting a new update that finally includes a long-awaited fan request: filters to help employees manage which items go into which slots.

The developer of Schedule 1, known only as Tyler, posts to twitter: "The next update will contain slot filters, which tell employees which items should go in which slots. Beta should be up in 1-2 days!" It seems to be available now.

Replies to the tweet are very positive. "Our patron saint of dealing hath heard our prayers," reads one . "Looking forward to it, King," writes one fan. "Oh wow that looks nice. Thanks Tyler," posts another.

But why is this feature even needed? Well, in Schedule 1, you can hire people to help you run your budding drug empire. Walter White wouldn't have been even half as successful without Jesse and Mike.

Cleaners tidy up and empty the bins, Botanists plant, water, and harvest crops, and handlers package drugs and move things from place to place. Then there are chemists, the ones who can mix up ingredients and cook meth. This new update also helps to rebalance the employees, making the handler more valuable.

"I am stoked on this new update lockers," writes one player on Reddit . "And with the fix to loading docks I have gotten a true fully automated production, plus the item filters ensure there is no stalling when mixing. Also when you deliver to loading bays the handlers do the best job now making them as valuable as a chemist."

They also break down how it works in-game. "So let us say you deliver items to four shelves from loading dock, you can set the filter on those shelves to only hold certain items. Like shelf one will only allow horse semen to be stored there, so each shelf can be perfectly organized without the handler just grabbing everything off the van and putting it on one shelf."

This should help streamline your operation and make you the greatest drug dealer (in video games) there is.