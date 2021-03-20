Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is refused classification in Australia

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been refused classification in Australia.

The decision means that unless developer ZA/UM censors or makes changes to Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the game - which was scheduled to release on March 30 - will not be permitted to go on sale.

In an explanation on the official Australian Classification website , the board said classification had been refused because the game deals with "matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults" (thanks, Gamasutra ).

ZA/UM has yet to respond publicly to the decision.

Originally announced late last year, the Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adds four new side quests, full voice acting, and heaps of updated animations and other art to the hardboiled detective RPG.

Disco Elysium is so popular, in fact, that it's getting its own TV series. The Disco Elysium TV show will be made by the same people who made the game, as developer ZA/UM has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop the series.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere, lead writer of ZA/UM.

If you want to learn about the game's origins and inspirations, check out this chat with developer ZA/UM .