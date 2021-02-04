Eternals is unusual for a Marvel movie as it was mostly filmed on location, says Salma Hayek

Eternals star Salma Hayek has given us some more clues about what we can expect from the Marvel movie. For example, the actor revealed that the upcoming installment of the MCU was mostly filmed on location.

"I think it definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe," Hayek said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight . "It is different. It was directed by a woman and we didn't do most of the things in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has this special vibe to it that is unique. I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie will follow a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia and helping to shape the course of human history, as well as introducing a new threat: The Deviants. We're expecting big things – Zhao has previously said that she considered how Eternals could go “further and bigger” than Avengers: Endgame when making the movie.

The upcoming Marvel extravaganza boasts an all-star ensemble cast, with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington starring alongside Hayek – and a recent leak gave us our first look at the heroes' costumes.