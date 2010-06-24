Epic Mickey - gameplay revealed

Gee whiz, ya’ll! I sure hope we haven’t exhausted you with our (my) glowing Epic Mickey coverage as of late, because here’s a wonderful little video showing off exactly what we saw at E3. We know many of are none too happy about the game’s Wii exclusivity, but take a look and you’ll find a smoother framerate than you might’ve expected, as well as some above-and-beyond Wii texturing, on par with the likes of Mario Galaxy. Oh, and you’ll finally get to see Mickey’s power of life-restoring paint and environment-evaporating thinner in all its animated glory!

Best of all, you also get a glimpse at one of the Travel stages in motion. It doesn’t take a cartoon scholar to note that it’s Steamboat Willie themed, but you can now hear exactly how Warren Spector and his team have remixed music dating back to 1928 into hauntingly ideal sidescroller accompaniment. Peep this:

