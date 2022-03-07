Emilia Clarke puts up a fight in leaked set clip from Marvel’s Secret Invasion

By published

The Game of Thrones star is set to play an undisclosed role alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones
(Image credit: HBO)

A new clip of Emilia Clarke on set of Marvel's new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion was leaked to Twitter.

In the video, Clarke struggles to break free from an attacker who's wearing motion capture gear. It's likely that the actor is fighting off a creature of the alien persuasion, as these bright green otherworldly beings are the stars of Marvel's new series.

The show, which was first announced in 2020, follows the alliance of Avengers founder Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), a member of a shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls, who have been secretly invading Earth for hundreds of years.

See more

It was announced in 2021 that Clarke would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing an undisclosed role in the new series. The cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir as an unnamed major villain, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, with Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Fury's partner Maria Hill.

Secret Invasion has been featured in two post-credits scenes, the first being WandaVision. Monica Rambeau, a known ally of Captain Marvel, is seen being hired by a Skrull for a secret mission. The mid-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals that Nick Fury and Maria Hill were actually Skrull members Talos and his wife Soren all along.

Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are set to direct the series, which is loosely adapted from the comic book written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by artist Leinil Francis Yu.

Secret Invasion is slated for a late 2022 premiere on Disney Plus. For more upcoming superhero flicks, check out our guide to everything coming up in Marvel Phase 4.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.