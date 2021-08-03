Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear movie adds six new cast members

Elizabeth Banks' next movie, Cocaine Bear, has added six actors to its cast, Deadline reports.

Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Kahyun Kim, and Scott Seiss have joined the movie's cast, although it's not yet been confirmed which characters they'll be playing. They join existing cast members Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Character actress Martindale is known for her roles in TV shows like Justified and The Americans, while Hivju played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. Convery recently starred in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth and Prince starred in Sean Baker's 2017 movie The Florida Project. Kim recently appeared in American Gods, while Seiss is a newcomer.

Based on real events that took place in '80s Kentucky and involved – you guessed it – a bear who eats a lot of cocaine (spoiler: it doesn't end well for the bear). However, despite Banks' track record when it comes to both directing and acting, Cocaine Bear is not a comedy – the movie is set to be a thriller. This will be Banks' third feature in the director's chair, after helming 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2019's Charlie's Angels reboot. Also behind the scenes are 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are on board as producers. The movie starts filming in Ireland later this month.