All Elden Ring endings and how to unlock them

Finding all Elden Ring endings will take multiple playthroughs, but it can be worth it to see every outcome for the Lands Between. Elden Ring has half a dozen distinct endings to experience, each one unlocked through taking specific steps or allying yourself with specific characters in the game. With the whole fate of the realm at stake, we'll take you through how to unlock every ending in Elden Ring, what these endings mean, and which one you should pursue.

Obviously there are spoilers below, but we'll be focusing primarily on how to get these endings, rather than revealing exactly what's in them. Spoilers are kept to a minimum in this regard.

How many Elden Ring endings are there?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There's a total of 6 Elden Ring endings that players can obtain, each of which have their own names by which they can be identified, by which we'll be using to separate them below. We've listed them here, as well as the entity or character you'll be allying with for each one. These endings are non-compatible and it's not possible to get two together at the end of your Elden Ring game. Click on the links below or scroll down to see all the endings you can get.

All Elden Ring endings explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

What with the whole game being about trying to reach the Elden Ring itself, a divine object that sets the rules and shape of the universe, the endings are determined by what you do when you find it, and whose vision of reality you believe in (as the alternate endings are inspired by the objectives of various NPCs). Depending on what you do and who you work with across the game, you can either simply repair the Elden Ring for the return of the status quo, or make significant changes to it to reshape the Lands Between. We'll go through each ending below and how to get them.

Some of these endings are a lot easier to obtain than others, though none of them are easy, and all require completing certain mandatory steps. In fact, from what we can tell all of them require beating the Elden Ring main bosses listed here, with additional steps on top of that. By the way, when we say the "final boss" below, we mean boss no. 13 on our attached list above (we don't want to spoil who/what it is, after all).

It's also worth noting that while you can only get one ending, for most of these mission paths you won't get locked into them until making a final choice at the end of the game, allowing you to pursue some or even all of them. There is an exception to this rule - the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending - but we'll cover that below and how you can break this lock with a special quest.

Age of Fracture ending

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Age of Fracture is the easiest and simplest ending to obtain, and might as well be considered the default or standard ending to Elden Ring. This basically commits you to continuing the status quo, albeit more brought to order as you become the next Elden Lord ruling everything. To get the Age of Fracture, do the following:

Kill the final boss. Interact with the Elden Ring and choose to "Mend the Elden Ring".

Age of Order ending

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Wait, where's Brother Corhyn? (Image credit: FromSoftware) If you want to pursue this questline, you might have some trouble finding this particular priest, as he leaves the Roundtable Hold with no warning. Don't worry, we'll show you the Elden Ring Brother Corhyn location at the page linked!

The Age of Order might be considered a more emphatic version of the Age of Fracture, where the Tarnished works with Brother Corhyn and the Goldmask to obtain a special rune to create an ordered, unchaotic reality.

You can argue about whether this is morally better or worse than the Fracture - it's basically a more reinforced version of the status quo, where reality looks like it'll be less dangerous, but also a lot less under the control of those living in it. "Perfect Order" doesn't really afford a lot of room for experimentation and freedom, ominously.

Complete Brother Corhyn's/Goldmask's questline. From this, obtain the Mending Rune of Perfect Order. Kill the final boss. Interact with the Elden Ring and choose to "Use Mending Rune of Perfect Order".

Age of Duskborn ending

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

What we have here is a seemingly darker ending in which the player works with Deathbed Companion Fia to make life and death more intertwined, done through experimenting with the corpse of the demigod Godwyn.

The game isn't clear about what this will mean (that's Elden Ring for you), but it seems to herald an era of undead demigods, with death now made an integral part of the cycle of the Lands Between.

Complete Fia's questline. From this, obtain the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince. Kill the final boss. Interact with the Elden Ring and choose to "Use Mending Rune of the Death-Prince".

Blessing of Despair ending

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

If you want to work with the Loathsome Dung Eater… well, that's a bit weird, but we won't judge. The Dung Eater wants to infect the whole world with the horrible curse that plagues him, and make it so that the souls of those affected will be unable to return to the Erdtree, locking them into living death. Again, bit weird, but by working with him, you can make the whole world eat s*** too, by applying that curse to reality itself.

There's a pretty clear argument for this being the "bad ending", or at least the most depressing. The Dung Eater doesn't have a lot of arguments for blighting the world beyond really, really wanting to, deranged about his own curse and viewing it as a blessing. So if you go down this road, this is less about moral arguments and more just about venting your frustration on reality by making it apocalyptically horrible.

Encounter and speak with the Dung Eater in the Roundtable Hold after reaching the Altus Plateau. Bring him one Seedbed Curse and get the Sewer-Gaol Key Use the key in the sewers under Leyndell to free the physical body of the Dung Eater - do not kill him! You can find him by going left from the Underground Roadside Site of Grace, going down the sewer grate, and following the path left past the giant flowers and up the ladder. Head back to the Roundtable Hold and the Dung Eater will have left a message asking for you to fight him. He's in the moat on the Northside of Leyndell, outside the city and just South of the Minor Erdtree. Kill him, then find him again at the Roundtable Hold. He'll ask you to bring him more Seedbed Curses. You don't bring these to him here, but to his physical body, which is back in the cell down from the Underground Roadside you found him in before. Bring him 5 Seedbed Curses, and he'll give you the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse. Kill the final boss. Interact with the Elden Ring and choose to "Use Mending Rune of the Fell Curse".

Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

If you want to tear everything down by working with the manifestation of Chaos, with no more gods, trees or runes, you can ally with the Three Fingers. This is the ending that, if you take the first few steps below, you get locked out of all other endings!

The only way you can cure yourself if you have buyer's remorse is to pursue the Elden Ring Millicent questline and get Miquella's Needle, a massive test that'll put you against the hardest boss in the game. Make sure you want this ending before you do so! Alternatively, make sure you don't want this ending before using the Needle, as you can't go back to the Three Fingers afterwards.

Again, this feels like a fairly bad ending, as the word descends into disordered chaos and flame. Everything we've seen about the Frenzied Flame indicates it installs madness in those affected by it, so reality reflecting that doesn't seem great. On the plus side, maybe everybody will be too cultishly crazy to notice?

Find the Cathedral of the Forsaken beneath the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Down here will be a large stone door that the player cannot open. The only way to open it is to remove all armor and effectively interact with it while "naked". Do not do this if you don't want the Lord of the Frenzied Flame Ending! This is the step required that will lock you into this ending until you find Miquella's Needle, which is not easily done. Interacting with the door naked triggers a cutscene where you walk inside and are grabbed by the Three Fingers, leaving you with full-body burns and glowing red eyes. Kill the final boss. Interact with the Elden Ring and choose to "Become the Lord of Frenzied Flame".

Age of Stars ending

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Probably the most complicated, elaborate and emotionally complex ending, here you work with Ranni to bring her to power and become the new power to replace Marika (maybe even ejecting the Greater Will altogether), ushering in a new age of starlight and a Lands Between where the Outer Gods have less control over reality. You'll also marry Ranni as part of this arrangement, becoming the new Elden Lord and consort.

This is arguably the "secret ending", as Ranni's quest is the longest and most varied, with little to suggest at the start that working for her will take you through to the very end.

Complete Lunar Princess Ranni's quest. This is such a complex side quest that we actually put together a whole Elden Ring Ranni questline and secret ending page to take you through it. Kill the final boss. Do not interact with the Elden Ring! Instead, there'll be a unique blue summon sign on the ground close to it, between the Elden Ring and the Site of Grace, that reads "Summon Ranni." Triggering this and summoning Ranni the Witch will activate the final ending.

What's the best ending in Elden Ring?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

It's very much a matter of perspective and opinion as to what's the best ending for Elden Ring, but we personally would say that the Age of Stars is probably the best, as Ranni has been a major character from early on and her ending really feels like an interesting, narratively-satisfying transition for the Lands Between. Even if you don't summon her at the end, her questline is definitely worth pursuing, as it'll take you to some fantastic optional areas and boss fights.

The reality is though that you should go with whatever ending you feel sounds like the most fun - this isn't a right/wrong answer, and if you enjoyed Elden Ring enough to play it through to the end, there's always New Game Plus to try out a different finale…?

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats | Elden Ring coop and multiplayer