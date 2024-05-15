A John Wick 4 spin-off movie starring Donnie Yen's Caine is in the works

Another John Wick spin-off is in the works, this time centered on Donnie Yen's blind assassin.

No plot details have been announced, nor does the film have a title, though the film will likely follow Caine's new life now that he has been freed from his obligations to the High Table. Robert Askins (The Umbrella Academy) is set to pen the script. No direct has been attached to the project as of yet.

Caine is the secondary antagonist of John Wick: Chapter 4, having been sent to kill John by Vince Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard).

This marks the second John Wick spin-off, the first being John Wick Presents: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas. The film follows Rooney, a ballerina and assassin who hunts the criminals responsible for killing her family. The late Lance Reddick reprises his role as Charon in his final onscreen appearance.

"The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion," Yen said in a statement. "Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

The Caine spin-off does not yet have a release date. Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.