All Blaidd questline locations and walkthrough for Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Blaidd questline is one of the game's bigger adventures, with ties between Ranni and Blaidd the Half-Wolf that become clearer as you pursue his dark storyline. Blaidd himself is one of the more iconic characters of Elden Ring, and his quest will take you all across the Lands Between - though finding Blaidd's location can sometimes be pretty difficult, especially if you're starting his quest later. Not to worry though, we'll take you through the full Blaidd questline and key locations in Elden Ring, as well as how to get Blaidd's armor and greatsword.

Obviously there are spoilers for Elden Ring and Blaidd ahead, but also a few for Ranni the Witch. Keep this in mind going forward!

All Blaidd's locations and questline objectives in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Blaidd is in specific locations depending on how far you are along his questline - as you complete his goals in one area, he'll move to another. Problem is that some of these goals are tied to story or boss progression, so players might accidentally trigger his quest and have him move unexpectedly without ever talking to him. Fortunately we've laid out every place he can get to in the (rough) order he heads to them, as well as his quest objectives below.

Small point, but make sure to exhaust his dialogue when speaking to him. This should be the case with all characters, but it applies here too - when talking to Blaidd or anyone, select talk until his dialogue starts repeating. Then you can move on.

In the Mistwood Ruins, howling from on top of a higher point. Talk to the Merchant Kalé at the Church of Elleh about this and he'll teach the Finger Snap gesture. Head to the ruins and look up at the tallest point for Blaidd, then Finger Snap to get him to jump down and talk. Head to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, the extra-dimensional prison in South Limgrave. Blaidd will be there as a summon - use him to beat the boss inside, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, then talk to him again by the Evergaol entrance afterwards. He'll give you a Somber Smithing Stone (2) and direct you to Liurnia. Talk to Ranni in Ranni's Rise, the tower accessed by going through Caria Manor to the Three Sisters garden. She'll explain that Blaidd is one of three servants who works for her, and he's even present in spectral form after speaking with her. Head to the Siofra River by taking the Siofra River Well in West Mistwood, then hug the right cliffedge past the Hallowhorn Grounds until you see a Torrent Spirit Super Jump Tornado thing (they're called Spirit Springs, but nobody actually remembers that). If Blaidd is here, he'll be standing on the cliffside very close to that. Talk to him to hear his suspicions about Seluvis, and he'll ask you to talk to Sorceress Sellen. Sellen is under the Waypoint Ruins, East of Agheel, and you'll need to beat a minor boss called Mad Pumpkin Head to reach her (if you haven't already). Talk to her and she'll namedrop somebody named Radahn. Head back to the Siofra River to relay this information to Blaidd, and he'll suggest a teamup against Radahn himself. Now players need to head to Castle Redmane in Southeast Caelid and slay the demigod boss Starscourge Radahn. You'll have to fight through the whole castle to get there, and Radahn himself is one of the game's tougher fights. Still, Blaidd will be in the arena as a summon. Once you're done with the fight, talk to him in the battlefield about the mysterious falling star. After this, head back once more to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol and try to enter it - Blaidd has been locked inside! Free him and talk to him, but after this point, Blaidd's questline basically becomes Ranni's questline, which is a whole long thing that'll take you across all of the Lands Between. If you want a starting point, head into the underground city of Nokron via the new crater just South of Mistwood, and look for something in there called the Fingerslayer Blade to bring back to Ranni. Once Ranni's questline is complete, head back to Ranni's Rise (or just outside it) to see Blaidd again - only this time, he's aggressive and out to kill you. There's no way to pacify him - put him out of his misery and end his questline for good.

Blaidd questline rewards, and how to get Blaidd's armor and sword

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Once you kill Blaidd in the Caria Manor Garden, he'll drop his Royal Greatsword, a powerful Colossal Sword that scales to Strength, Intelligence and Dexterity, as well as his armor. Blaidd's armor set is heavy but protective, and one of the better sets for those who build their characters a little tankier (not to mention it looks pretty cool).

The only piece missing is the Wolf Mask, which is found at Seluvis' Rise tower just South of Ranni's Rise. When approaching the entrance, jump onto the left wall and climb up to find the mask on a corpse.

For a further reward, players can go to Iji the Blacksmith at any point after Phase 2 of the questline. He'll have added the Carian Filigreed Crest to his inventory for you to buy, a Talisman that reduces the FP cost of Ash of War arts by 25% (not a bad addition).

Blaidd lore and storyline explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

A quick summary of what's actually happening in the story, at least as far as we understand it: Blaidd the Half-Wolf is the servant of the powerful Witch Ranni in a very literal sense, in that he was either created to serve her, or at least divinely bound to her in some way - but is only supposed to be her servant to uphold the divine order. To start with he's out to kill a traitor named Darriwil, which appears to be a smaller pet project, but is also helping Ranni pursue her larger goal of subverting the laws of the world and claiming power. He's not meant to be doing this, but he's her friend and seems to agree with what she's up to.

Problem is, Ranni's not supposed to be doing this, and her battle against the greater will is going to end up driving Blaidd insane. He's going against the Erdtree and his divine purpose by helping her, so when you complete Ranni's questline, Blaidd's mind snaps and he goes insane, something he's been aware of as a possibility but has been convincing himself won't happen. That's why you find him trapped in the Evergaol - his friend Iji put him in there, because he saw what was coming and thought it'd be safer for everybody.

As far as we know there's no possible happy ending for Blaidd, at least as long as you complete Ranni's quest (which unlocks the secret and best ending for Elden Ring). He either spends eternity insane in the Evergaol, or is put down by the player in combat. Either way, that's one sad doggo.

Elden Ring Tree Sentinel Boss guide | Elden Ring hug debuff | How to beat Margit in Elden Ring | How to beat Godrick in Elden Ring | What to do with Melina's accord in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Stormveil gate choice | How to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring | How to get the Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key | How to use the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring | Can you beat the Grafted Scion at the beginning? | Elden Ring main bosses | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Brother Corhyn location