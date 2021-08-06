Dwayne Johnson has previously talked to Kevin Feige about joining the MCU

He may be over at DC now, but Dwayne Johnson has apparently thrown around some ideas for a role in the MCU in past talks with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Hiram Garcia, president of Johnson’s Seven Bucks Production, told Collider: "[Dwayne Johnson] and Kevin have a great relationship and we've flirted around a few ideas before, but nothing serious."

Despite Johnson and Feige both being on opposite sides of the comic book divide, Garcia revealed they each have a tremendous amount of respect for each other, "There’s a mutual admiration for what we each have been doing and what Kevin has built over there is truly incredible," he said.

If it never comes to pass, it could be (ironically) one of the big Marvel What Ifs. Fans have clamored for Johnson to play the likes of Namor, Hercules, and The Thing across social media in recent years. It’s doubtful the pair will ever reveal the nature of their talks – but it’ll surely get fans talking even more.

Johnson, though, is now spearheading a new roster of heroes (and anti-heroes) over at DC. He’s playing Black Adam, the protector of fictional nation Kahndaq.

Black Adam has now finished filming – and it’s even allowed us a peek at Johnson’s superhero costume ahead of his DC debut. But it’s not just Johnson leading the way in the 2022 movie. Black Adam will also feature the Justice Society of America: Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, with Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate) also featuring. Johnson, it seems, has well and truly made himself at home at DC.

Black Adam is set to release on July 29, 2022. For more on what DC and Marvel are cooking up, check out our guide to new superhero movies.