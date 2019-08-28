Dragons are flying into the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival

Dragons will soar into Harry Potter: Wizards Unite during the game's upcoming Fan Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 1 in Indianapolis. For just two days, and exclusively at the Fan Festival, the Dragons will appear as special Oddities.

Attendees will get the chance to help famed Dragon-handler Charlie Weasley with special, Dragon-related assignments, and will encounter Dragons throughout the event space. Encountering a Dragon requires players to return them, and if they manage to return 150,000 Dragons between the lot of them, a global Day of Dragons event will unlock for September 7. The Day of Dragons event, which involves region-specific Dragons travelling outside their known territories, will have the following run times:

Asia-Pacific: 1 PM to 4 PM AEST

Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India: 10 AM to 1 PM UTC

Americas and Greenland: 11 AM to 2 PM PDT

The Peruvian Vipertooth, Chinese Fireball, Common Welsh Green, and Antipodean Opaleye are the first four Dragons entering the game - after the weekend-long festival, they will only appear in specific regions around the world starting September 7. The Vipertooth will be in the Americas and Greenland, the Fireball in Asia, the Middle East, and India, the Common Welsh Green in Europe and Africa, and the Opaleye can be spotted in Oceania.

For players who can't attend the Indianapolis event, there's a special Fan Festival Global Challenge running from August 31 to September 1. You'll be able to encounter four new types of Portkey Portmanteaus, each of which will transport you to the Forbidden Forest where you can search for one of four Dragon Eggs. The color of the Portmanteaus determines the color of the Dragon Egg found within them. Reaching certain Dragon Egg milestones will unlock a bunch of rewards, from a 25% Wizarding XP bonus to halved potion brewing time.

