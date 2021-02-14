Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to lead and star in TV reboot of Mr and Mrs. Smith

Amazon is developing a new show based upon the movie Mr. and Mrs Smith starring Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The series, which is based upon the 2005 action film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, will reportedly be an Amazon Prime exclusive and premiere in 2022.

The news came courtesy of Glover's empty Instagram account , which announced the new project as an Instagram story. While the story itself has now expired, thankfully someone was able to screenshot and share it before it disappeared forever.

Donald Glover announces a new TV series ‘MR + MRS SMITH’ starring himself and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.It will release on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. pic.twitter.com/HpsvTyse7aFebruary 12, 2021

Both Glover and Waller-Bridge are on board to co-create and exec-produce the show, along with showrunner Francesa Sloane, whose credits include Seven Seconds and Fargo.

“Talk about the dream team!" said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. "Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe, and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

"Love conquers all for John and Jane Smith in more ways than one," we explain in our run-down of the 20 coolest movie spies, moles, and secret agents, just in case you missed the action movie the first time around.

"Their dwindling marriage is zapped back to life when they discover their true identities: both are skilled assassins commissioned to eliminate the other."