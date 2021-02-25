Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2 will still make sense if you haven’t seen WandaVision, Marvel boss says

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has explained that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2 will make sense even if you haven't seen WandaVision.

"So there were lots of conversations with [director] Sam Raimi and [writer] Michael Waldron, and the entire Doctor Strange team, that this movie needs to work for people who watched WandaVision, but more importantly, needs to work for people who didn't, who maybe Endgame was the last time they saw Wanda, or one of the earlier movies. Or maybe she's a character they're meeting for the first time," Feige said during the Television Critics’ Association press tour according to Cinema Blend.

Wanda is set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and, considering all the reality-bending she's been getting up to in WandaVision, it's easy to see why she might be showing up for a multiverse-focused adventure. Plus, the commercial break in WandaVision episode 7 teased the Marvel multiverse, so it's possible that we'll be seeing the aftereffects of Wanda's Hex powers in further MCU projects, like Spider-Man 3 and Loki.

As for whether Feige was worried people wouldn't recognize Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2, Feige commented: "Well, I worry about everything all the time. My job is to worry about everything. One thing I don't worry about is more Teyonah Parris. I think that's always a good thing. But it is very similar to movie-to-movie, honestly. We try to make the stories unfold in a way that if you are following along and have seen what has preceded it, you'll be right up to speed. And more importantly, if you haven't, you'll be up to speed."

Monica was first introduced as a child in Captain Marvel – the film is set in the '90s and in WandaVision, Monica is all grown up.

It sounds like, despite all the crossovers and connections between each Marvel movie and/or TV show, more casual viewers will still be able to understand everything that's going on in the MCU installments to come. Considering how many links there seem to be, that sounds like no small task.

Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters on March 24, 2022, with Captain Marvel 2 arriving on November 11, 2022. WandaVision continues with a new episode hitting Disney Plus every Friday. While you wait for more, check out our guide to everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.