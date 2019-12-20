Disney Plus sign-up: cheapest prices and money-saving bundles

Now that The Mandalorian is almost available in its entirety on Disney Plus , we're running out of excuses not to grab a Disney Plus sign-up. Because of its overstuffed library containing several hundred films, TV shows, and documentaries, it's a solid Christmas present to yourself or a loved one - especially because you can now grab a Disney Plus gift card . There's more than enough here to keep anyone busy during the holiday season, and that doesn't look to change over the next year. For example, Marvel shows such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier are launching exclusively on this new streaming service in late 2020. As for right now, you can enjoy reality shows like The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Marvel's Hero Project, not to mention practically every Disney and Star Wars flick that's ever been. Essentially, there's something here for everyone.

To help you save time as well as money, our team's hunted down the best and cheapest offers on a Disney Plus sign-up. You'll find these below. It's worth popping back every now and then over the Christmas period, too; this page is regularly updated with all the latest offers by our deal-finding software, so it's always up to date. To get you started and answer any questions you might have, we've also thrown in a few handy tips like your own personal Jiminy Cricket (except we give you bargains rather than pearls of wisdom).

And don't worry, it's not a complicated process. If you live in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or the Netherlands, all you need to do is visit the Disney Plus website and follow its on-screen instructions. Grabbing a standard membership will net you a seven-day Disney Plus free trial as well, allowing you to try before you buy.

Not that Disney Plus is overly expensive. A normal membership in the US is only $6.99 per month, and it also streams in 4K and HDR (something you have to pay extra for with many other services). There's even a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month - the same cost as a month of Netflix. And if you already have ESPN+ and/or Hulu? Disney will reduce the price . They're hitting all the right notes, in other words.

As for everyone else around the world, don't worry - you'll be able to jump on the Disney Plus train before long. More specifically, Disney Plus is going live in the UK, France, and Germany as of March 31 2020. Although that delay is a shame, at least there will be 600+ movies, shows, and documentaries to catch up on when it does eventually land. And in the meantime, you can always fill that Mickey Mouse-shaped void with the excellent Disney Villainous board game and the Disney Villainous expansions .

Now that's out of the way, let's get down to business (heh) and lay out everything you need to know about Disney Plus sign-ups.

How to sign up for Disney Plus

If you can't wait for the new streaming service, we've got a link to the Disney Plus sign-up page below that'll make things as quick and easy as possible. Just click on the relevant button to get started.

Want to try Disney Plus without fully committing? There's a seven day free trial to take advantage of. Accessing it from the UK? You'll be informed when your free trial is available closer to launch, but it's highly likely that there will be some kind of sign-up incentive.

Disney Plus is coming out at different points around the world. A staggered launch is perfectly normal for things like this, as we saw it for services like Netflix, but it's unclear why the UK is getting Disney Plus sign-ups so late. Here's when you can get it in your area.

US/Canada/Netherlands

Disney Plus is now live in these areas. That means you can download it and fill your eyeballs with all The Mandalorian you can stomach. Go, go, go!

Australia/New Zealand

Everyone in Australia and New Zealand can now enjoy Disney Plus with its helpings of The Mandalorian, Pixar, Marvel, and more - it's live and is waiting for you.

UK

Sorry to the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany - you'll have to wait for Disney Plus until 31 March 2020. As for other European territories, it's worth noting that the company does have "plans to [launch Disney Plus] in nearly all major regions of the world within the next two years".

Disney Plus prices

Disney is coming out swinging with the Disney Plus price - no matter what region you're in, it significantly undercuts much of its competition.

We've got a full breakdown for you right here.

US

Disney Plus will only cost $6.99 per month or $70 for a full year in the US (the latter saves you roughly $14 overall). That's half of what the US Netflix subscription fee costs. It also sets Disney Plus apart in an already crowded market. That's a really good deal already, if you consider the quality of content on there - Disney owns all the Marvel movies, Star Wars franchise, and a healthy back catalogue of classics. That's before you add all the FOX content.

Want something a little extra? You can also grab a bundle with Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 per month, if you'd prefer.

Canada

The Canadian version of Disney Plus will set you back $8.99p/m. There's no word on other deals as of yet, but we'll keep you updated as and when we know more.

Australia/New Zealand

Live in Australia? Disney Plus will cost you just $8.99p/m, which isn't bad going. Meanwhile, New Zealand gets it for $9.99p/m.

UK

We don't have any details on the UK cost unfortunately, but we suspect it'll fall in line with the US price somewhere around the £7 mark. We'll keep you updated when we get more info.

The Netherlands

Viewers in the Netherlands will pay only €6.99p/m - very nice. We're hoping that other European nations will be charged the same amount when they eventually get Disney Plus.

What devices are compatible with Disney Plus?

How can you get hold of Disney Plus in the first place? Is Disney Plus on PS4 and Xbox One? Fortunately enough, the answer to both of those questions is easy. Disney Plus is compatible with the following:

Samsung or LG Smart TV

PS4

Xbox One

Roku device

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Fire TV

iOS/Android device

Web browser

Most of these allow you to download the app and get started right away. Alternatively, you can head over to the Disney Plus website and use it through your internet browser.

Disney Plus versus Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Sky

(Image credit: Netflix)

The only trouble with Disney Plus is the fact that it's one of many streaming services you're probably already signed up to. So what makes it worth investing in as well as or instead of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Sky?

If you're a fan of Disney content - including Star Wars and the Marvel MCU - it's a no-brainer. There will be no way of streaming those franchises other than on Disney Plus at launch, so anyone wanting to check out new Marvel TV shows like Loki or the Lion King live-action remake have little choice but to invest (equally, there are a ton of new Star Wars/Marvel shows slated for Disney Plus in the coming months). Want to save cash on Blu-rays by streaming new releases like Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand? Forget it unless you have Disney Plus.

Secondly (and perhaps most obviously), it's ideal for families. There really is something for everyone here. Whether that's the smorgasbord of Disney TV shows for your young ones or more grown-up projects like National Geographic documentaries, there's a real breadth of content here. You don't really get that elsewhere - apart from on Netflix, anyway.

Finally, the price difference between Disney Plus and its competitors is a real selling point. In most cases, it comes in significantly below its rivals.