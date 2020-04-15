Disney Plus is celebrating Star Wars Day with eight-part Mandalorian doc and early Clone Wars finale

May the Force be with you always, but especially this May 4 - Disney Plus is celebrating Star Wars Day with a bunch of cool content, including a brand-new The Mandalorian documentary and an early premiere of The Clone Wars series finale. Check out the trailer for the last four episodes of Clone Wars below.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-part documentary series that goes behind-the-scenes of the wildly successful show. The cast and crew will show you the ins and outs of the series' creation, with each episode including interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable discussions hosted by creator Jon Favreau himself (will The Child have a seat at the table?). There's a lot that went into creating Star Wars' first ever live action series, including wild tech, mind-blowing practical creature models, and beautiful score work from Ludwig Goransson.

You'll get an in-depth look at all of that when Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Star Wars Day: Monday, May 4. It will then stream every Friday on Disney Plus - and don't fret, UK fans, the show will premiere just three days after the end of The Mandalorian's first season.

In even more exciting news, Disney Plus will air the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series finale on Monday, May 4, nearly a week before it was originally set to debut. We've been reviewing the epic final season, and it's pretty clear it will go out with a bang that rivals the Death Star's explosion. How will Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker leave it off? Will the show lead right into the events of Revenge of the Sith? We've been waiting years for this finale, and it's nearly here.

It's great to see Disney Plus is honoring Star Wars Day with some new content, especially in the face of social isolation.