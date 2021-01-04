Disney Plus is adding dozens of new shows and movies, including R-rated content

Already binge-watched everything on Disney Plus? Not to worry – Star is coming to Disney Plus next month, bringing with it a whole host of new movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, and 20th Television.

It’s a hefty amount of stuff to get stuck into – the new addition to the streamer will double the amount of content available to watch on Disney Plus. This will include the first two Star Originals – Big Sky, a detective thriller from Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley, and Love, Victor, a sequel to 2018’s teen romcom Love, Simon .

Introducing Star, a new world of entertainment coming to Disney+ 🤩+ More Series + More Movies + More Laughs + More Thrills + More Originals 🤯Save the date for the 23rd February! *tries to contain excitement* pic.twitter.com/1vJxnRKLv0January 4, 2021

Plenty of old favourites are on their way to the streamer, too, including the Die Hard movie franchise. If you need a laugh to combat the winter blues, you’re in luck – you can expect comedy series aplenty, including How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, and Black-ish. If you’d prefer a drama series to get your teeth into, you’ve got a choice of classic shows including Desperate Housewives, Prison Break, Lost, 24, Atlanta, and The X-Files. Plus, even more content is due to be announced in the coming weeks, so this list is just the tip of the iceberg.

Disney Plus is going all out with the new content in 2021 – we’ve got ten new Marvel and Star Wars shows coming to the platform soon, too, as well as dozens of other new movies and shows announced at Disney’s Investor Day last month.