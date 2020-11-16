Disney Plus gift cards - delivery, info, prices, and alternatives explained

With the Holiday season on its way, Disney Plus gift cards are well worth considering if you don't know what to get someone - especially if you've left the present-buying a bit late. These subscriptions offer a full year of the Disney Plus streaming service, giving access to its complete library and everything that's coming over the next 12 months.

Because Disney Plus gift cards are digital codes, you can also have them delivered to any email address you like at the time of your choosing. In other words, you can either get the code sent to yourself (giving you the option of printing off the code or writing it in a card) or you can arrange for the email to be sent directly to the recipient on a date of your choice. That makes them ideal as a last-minute present or a replacement if your original gift plans go wrong.

Would you prefer a physical Disney Plus gift card? Unfortunately for us, they're pretty hard to come by - they're only available in US Disney Stores and the Disney parks.

As things stand, the Disney Plus gift card subscription offers one year of the service priced at $69.99 in the US or £59.99 in the UK. This actually saves about $14 / £12 compared to paying for the new streaming service monthly, so you're effectively getting two months for free by buying that year upfront.

And you're not missing out on anything, either - you're getting the complete line-up. Besides classic Disney movies, that includes popular Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, the new Pixar film Soul when it arrives this Christmas, Marvel miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2021, and more. In other words, it's just the pick-me-up the world needs right now.

For more info on the streaming service, don't forget to check out our Disney Plus review.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These Disney Plus gift cards can only be activated by new subscribers. If the recipient already has Disney Plus, they won't be able to use the card - the official site notes that they "cannot be used to pay for an existing subscription."

Disney Plus gift cards - US

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

Want an easy but thoughtful present for a loved one? Disney Plus offers a digital gift card that can be delivered to any email address you like on the day of your choosing. That makes timing for special occasions very simple, whether it's a few weeks away or today. In addition, you're basically getting two free months for your trouble - this deal is around $14 less than paying for Disney Plus month by month.

Just remember, you'll be hard-pressed to get the gift subscription card in physical form. In fact, the only place you'll find an actual, hold-it-in-your-hands card rather than a code is at select Disney Stores. It's also worth noting that the Disney Plus gift card is not available at third-party merchants or in supermarkets yet either, so grabbing it at the link above is the only way you'll be able to pick one up for now.

It's a worthwhile investment, though. The service has been a big hit in the States since launching, with fans eagerly diving into the huge back-catalog of classic Disney movies, every season of The Simpsons, and beyond. New content is being added all the time, too, with the latest Disney movies and a raft of new Marvel TV shows deep into production already. A Wandavision miniseries is on its way, for example, as are at least three more Star Wars shows and multiple Marvel series like Loki and She-Hulk.

Disney Plus gift cards - UK

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | £59.99 at Disney Plus

This card is ideal as a gift for a Disney-loving friend or family member, and it'll be delivered instantly to the email address of your choosing. That makes it perfect if you've left things a bit late or want to avoid any shopping stress. What's more, you're saving around £12 compared to buying each month separately. Bargain!

Sadly, you can't get a physical version of the card just yet - it's an exclusively digital code delivered via email. The Disney Plus gift card doesn't seem available at third-party merchants or in supermarkets, either. Although that's a shame, it does allow you to avoid braving the crowds outside.

The recipient is still getting access to the full Disney Plus lineup, too. That means they can enjoy hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries including everything from Frozen to Avatar.

Disney Plus offers - more deals

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're wanting to check out Disney Plus yourself, there are plenty of Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals for you to choose from. We've listed the best ones below, and will continually update this page as and when more appear.

However, bear in mind that you can't gift these to someone else. Not unless you want to be paying their monthly fee via your bank account, anyway!

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus (US only) | $12.99 per month

This is our favorite offer for Disney Plus; it adds in the excellent Hulu and ESPN Plus streaming services at a seriously low price. Indeed, it's the same cost as a Standard HD month of Netflix... for triple the amount of content. Hulu in particular compliments Disney Plus by offering more adult-friendly content like Castle Rock, Blackish, The Handmaid's Tale, Family Guy, and much more. It's a rolling monthly contract too, so you can cancel at any time.

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month / £5.99 per month

If you want the simplest and cheapest option for checking out the full range of Disney Plus content (with no long term commitment), this rolling monthly deal is the one for you. You can cancel at any time, and users also have the option of paying for a year upfront. Much like the Disney Plus gift cards, this saves you nearly $14 / £12 compared to paying monthly for a year.

Disney Plus gift card - worldwide

(Image credit: Disney)

Unfortunately, Disney Plus gift cards have not been released in other territories like Canada, Australia, or the Netherlands yet. We expect Disney might be waiting until the service has been rolled out in more countries before sorting this out. Watch this space!

To give your setup an upgrade and make the most out of the Disney Plus 4K capabilities, head over to our guides on the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system.