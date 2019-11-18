Thousands of Disney Plus accounts may have been hacked

Update: Disney has responded to claims of accounts being hacked in a recent statement, saying "There is no indication of a security breach." The original story follows.

A new report suggests thousands of Disney Plus accounts have been hacked in the streaming service's opening week. Some may even be getting sold online, so it could be time to protect your account and change your password.

ZDNet has trawled various hacking and cracking forums to discover that Disney Plus accounts are being put on sale for figures of up to $10. With the service allowing account sharing and it also coming coupled with a less-than-intuitive watchlist, it may not always be immediately obvious if someone else is using your account.

So, what should you do now? Ideally, you'll want to change your Disney Plus password to something you haven't used before. A totally unique (and random) string of numbers and letters could be the key between losing your account and keeping it. Interestingly enough, two-factor authentication (the ability to only log in or access an account via two wholly separate means, such as your personal email and phone number) is currently not available on Disney Plus. It's a safety net that may yet be added in future months, however.

Additionally, check your emails for any password change requests and keep an eye on our Disney Plus error guide. If you're seeing error code 86, then you'll want to contact customer service immediately as your account will have been blocked, potentially due to suspicious activity. You can also contact Disney Plus Help on Twitter if you have any further concerns.

We have reached out to Disney for further comment and we will update the article as and when we receive a response.