Diablo 4 will get "full story driven expansions"

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will receive full story expansions as DLC after launch.

"To be clear, D4 is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences," franchise GM Rod Fergusson says in a tweet (opens in new tab). "We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items, and full story driven expansions."

That reiterates some things the developers have already been saying - that Diablo 4 would be supported for "years to come" and that it would have cosmetic-only microtransactions - but this brief line is the most concrete information we've had so far about larger DLC releases.

These assurances come after a mixed response to Diablo Immortal, which has drawn in a bunch players despite many of them complaining of the game's monetization systems. Diablo 4, at least, will be taking a different approach.

Diablo 4 will also feature Seasons, similar to Diablo 3, and game director Joe Shely said in a blog post (opens in new tab) that you can expect to hear more on post-launch Diablo 4 support "later this year."

That blog also reveals a host of new details on the Necromancer class, which debuted at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase with a big spread of gameplay footage. As you'd expect, the class will let you raise an army of the undead - perfect if you want to turn dark magic against hell itself.

