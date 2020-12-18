Demon Days: X-Men kicks off Japanese horror story from Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko

Peach Momoko, one of Marvel's inaugural class of 'Stormbreakers' – breakout artists whose work the publisher is highlighting as significant – will make her mark on the Marvel Universe with her first interior work in March 2021.

Momoko will write and draw Demon Days, a five-part prestige format limited series, marking her first interior comic book work for Marvel. The story takes place in Japan, and focuses on a group of Marvel characters reimagined for what Momoko describes as a traditional Japanese yōkai-style horror story, which tell tales of heroic samurai bewitched and enticed by demons.

Characters reimagined in the series – which Momoko says features not necessarily 'superheroes' but figures from Japanese folklore including samurai, Oni, shaman, Yojimbo, and other roles that will maintain some aspect of their powers – include Psylocke, Venom, Wolverine, and others.

"The Demon Days Saga will kick off when a wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that's being targeted by demons," reads Marvel's description of the series, seemingly describing a version of Psylocke as well as Venom. "One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is!"

"Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic in a stunning premiere issue that will present readers with a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko."

Momoko expanded on her plans for Demon Days, digging into her traditional Japanese influences.

"Because I love yōkai stories, horror stories, Japanese folktales, classic samurai tales… I wanted to tackle as much as possible telling these concepts with the Marvel characters and make something Marvel fans can still appreciate [while bringing] in a fresh direction," she tells Marvel.com. "Also, I had to know how much I can push Marvel's boundaries in character designing and storytelling."

"The entire series takes place in Japan. I will be introducing numerous Marvel characters in a brand-new format. So, I would like everyone to forget about what they are supposed to be in the real Marvel universe," Momoko continues.

"My characters aren't superheroes. Some are samurai, some are Oni and other yōkai, some are shamans, some are Yojimbos… and many others," she explains. "I have kept many of their special power, but also tweaked a lot to give it a natural yōkai story power."

"Again, I pushed a lot of boundaries with all the characters. I hope everyone enjoys the different versions that I created. But I kept enough that I think everyone can still know who each are."

Here's a gallery of interior pages:

Demon Days: X-Men #1 is due out in March, with the four subsequent parts scheduled to arrive quarterly thereafter. Keep an eye out for Marvel's full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

