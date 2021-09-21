Deathloop PC stuttering fix arrives in latest update

The Deathloop PC stuttering issue will hopefully be eliminated, or at least reduced, by a new hotfix from Arkane Lyon.

Deathloop hotfix 1.708.4.0 rolled out onto Steam and Bethesda.net earlier today, aiming to fix an issue "experienced by some players on PC whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of 'stutter.'" Unfortunately, that may not be the only reason your game has those annoying micro-pauses.

Arkane says it's currently looking into a "separate, but related issue" that may cause stuttering when Deathloop runs at higher frame rates. Some PC players have reported running into fewer issues when they lower the frame rate cap within Deathloop's graphics settings, so it sounds like Arkane may be starting to run down whatever glitches are causing the issue there. That said, the studio doesn't have any further news to share about when we should expect another hotfix (or a larger update) for the time being.

Deathloop is currently available exclusively on PC and PS5, which makes it all the more pressing for Arkane to fix up performance issues for this substantial chunk of its audience. Deathloop will likely make its way to Xbox Series X eventually (especially now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, Arkane's parent company) but it probably won't make the jump for at least a year.

