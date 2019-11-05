Death Stranding's release date has been hidden in plain sight since 2016

You can laugh at tarot cards and sniff at horoscopes, but there's no arguing with the mystic powers of the Death Stranding poster. Tweeter GermanStrands took a closer look at the image and realized that the release date has been hiding in plain sight in the image that was released in 2016.

#DeathStranding Logo - Reveal Trailer E3 201611 Letters connected with 8 Strands.. 11/8 or November 8th...🤯2019 is also the year of the 🐋!The game will finally be released THIS FRIDAY! 👫📦🐾🌈🚀🌎🐳🤩✋@Kojima_Hideo @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Kaizerkunkun #PlayStation #PS4 pic.twitter.com/G6o9XiQRANNovember 5, 2019

Of course, it's easy to raise an eyebrow at the interpretation, especially given the tumultuous path so many blockbuster games have to walk when it comes to delivering a finished game - no shade meant The Last of Us 2 - but it also seems like the most Hideo Kojima thing that Hideo Kojima could do. If it is real, you have to admire the man's ability to set and stick to that kind of deadline at the same time as worrying about whether or not Norman Reedus' buttocks have scanned correctly. Perhaps if the game had been delayed until 2020 we wouldn't have made the connection, and the dead whales would have just been dead whales. But - as the mom with Google Safesearch turned off once said - once you've seen it, you can't unsee it.

The game will be released on November 8, but it's already taken over the internet with reviews, memes, and even a Rick and Morty collaboration . You can hear about how it reflects current events, specifically Trump and Brexit , and ponder what Kojima's first feature film might look like. All that should keep you busy until you get your hands on your own Bridge Baby later this week.