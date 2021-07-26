Death Stranding PS5 will "expand" the Social Strand system

The upcoming PS5 Death Stranding: Director's Cut will expand the game's unique asymmetrical Social Strand system, Kojima Productions has revealed.

The PS5-exclusive director's cut, which launches on September 24, will boast remastered visuals and improved performance, as well as "a ton of new content and enhanced gameplay features," according to PlayStation. Some of the additions teased in the past include new weapons, equipment, vehicles, modes, missions, and areas to explore, but now we know that the Social Strand system specifically will be expanded.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Kojima Productions head of publishing Jay Boor touched on some of the new features players can expect from Death Stranding Director's Cut.

"Death Stranding's core component is its Social Strand System, which is a unique asynchronous multiplayer feature that enables players to connect with other players from around the globe through a variety of in-game actions," Boor said. "The Director's Cut will expand on this system and we will be sharing more on that in the weeks to come."

In case you haven't played Death Stranding, the Social Strand system is an online feature that allows players to leave behind helpful equipment, signs, or constructs for other players to benefit from. For example, if you make a bridge to get across a big river, there's a possibility it'll show up in another player's world for them to use, and that player can slap a friendly Like on your bridge if they found it handy. You can also essentially "friend" or "favorite" other players to increase the likelihood of your worlds merging.

Today, Kojima Productions is also celebrating a major sales milestone, as Boor revealed in the same interview that Death Stranding has now sold over 5 million copies on PS4 and PC. No doubt the forthcoming director's cut will attract even more players to Kojima's 2019 strange, but undeniably beautiful world.

