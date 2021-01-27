Dead Cells Fatal Falls DLC is here with a brilliant new animated trailer

The latest Dead Cells DLC, titled Fatal Falls, is available now on all platforms.

This is all well and good, but honestly the anime-style trailer up top totally steals the show. The Bobby Prod-produced "latest chapter in the animated trailer series" follows a Beheaded on a mission to avenge the death of his slug friend, and "a clingy wannabe friend whose only wish is to hang out with the Beheaded." It's weird, charming, and it deserves its own full-length series.

Anyway, Fatal Falls is the second Dead Cells DLC pack, following The Bad Seed from last year. Whereas The Bad Seed focused on early-game content, Fatal Falls is all about expanding the mid-game. As such, it adds The Fractured Shrines and The Underlying Shores biomes, eight new enemies, seven new weapons, and a new boss, The Scarecrow, which is based on the old Royal Gardener.

You can grab the Dead Cells: Fatal Falls DLC right now for $4.99. Players were apparently having some issues downloading the content on Steam for a while, but Motion Twin says it's fixed the issue. In a tweet chain addressing the issue, the studio gives a list of tips to try if you're still having trouble downloading Fatal Falls.

Ok. So we should be good now. To make sure:- Right click DC in your steam library.- Click "Properties"- Click "Local Files" (on the left hand side of the menu)- Click "Verify integrity of game files"- Wait till it's done and then load up and play- Let us know if it works!January 26, 2021

If you've had your eye on Dead Cells for a while, or maybe want to buy it on another platform, Steam is running a sale that takes 50% off the base game and 49% off The Fatal Seed Bundle, which includes all the DLC. The Complete (For Now) Bundle includes all DLC as well as the soundtrack, and that's 52% off right now as well.

