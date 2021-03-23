David Ayer reacts to Warner Bros. boss saying the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad will not be released

David Ayer has reacted to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff pouring water over hopes for an Ayer Cut.

"We won't be developing David Ayer's cut," Sarnoff told Variety. Responding to the news on Twitter, Ayer wrote: "Why?" complete with a sad emoji.

Why? 🥺 https://t.co/0oJrRv54AvMarch 22, 2021 See more

The Ayer Cut is an alternate version of Ayer's much-maligned 2016 Suicide Squad. According to Ayer, the film was "ripped to pieces," but his own version would be "easy to complete" – and he would clearly still like to see it. Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the DCEU, has also said she's "curious" about the Ayer Cut.

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher showed his support with a tweet that read "#ReleaseTheAyerCut," and the hashtag trended on Twitter in the wake of Sarnoff's comments. Zack Snyder's Justice League, of course, only saw the light of day after a passionate fan campaign, which used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

#ReleaseTheAyerCutMarch 22, 2021 See more

It's not that surprising that there are no plans to release the Ayer Cut, considering James Gunn's soft-reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad is set for a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release this summer. Throwing a third version of Suicide Squad into the mix might make things a bit too confusing.

Suicide Squad debuted to largely negative reviews, but performed well at the box office. Robbie's Harley Quinn has also become a fan favorite, going on to star in Birds of Prey as well as the upcoming The Suicide Squad. A major point of criticism about the movie was Jared Leto's Joker, who appeared again in the Snyder Cut. Ayer has claimed before that Harley and Joker scenes with "incredible acting" were cut from the movie.

