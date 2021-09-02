Daredevil actor talks Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors – and shoots down major trailer theory

We can’t stop thinking about Charlie Cox’s forearms. The Daredevil/Matt Murdock actor has been linked to an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home ever since an unknown figure showed up at Peter Parker’s side during the first trailer.

The combination of Murdock’s trademark rolled-up sleeves and the police station setting had fans speculating that The Man Without Fear would be making the jump from Netflix into the MCU. Cox, however, has told ComicBook.com that it’s not him: "I can promise you those are not my forearms," he revealed.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Of course, he could be getting a little creative with the truth here: it could be a double or, better yet, another character – meaning he’s not lying and there’s still a chance of Matt Murdock appearing in No Way Home.

That raging fan-fuelled fire won’t be dampened by Cox’s comments in a recent interview with the Steve Varley Show.

"It makes me grateful that people care that much," Cox said. "I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard. It’s a difficult thing to talk about. All I would say is everyone, myself included, is just going to have to wait and see."

It’s certainly not confirmation, but it’s not a denial either. The Matt Murdock actor is sitting on the fence for the time being and, perhaps wary of Marvel snipers, is letting it all play out before the threequel swings into cinemas on December 17.

