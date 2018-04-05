Daily NewsRadar: Fortnite vending machines, hints at more Overwatch PvE, and intriguing teaser trailers

You're halfway through the week already! Wednesday brought with it a bunch of cool gaming news; here are the best tidbits for your perusing pleasure.

Learn more about Blackwatch in the new Overwatch comic, Retribution

Get more insight into the covert ops team of Blackwatch (led by Reaper, before he donned the skull mask) in the latest Overwatch comic , which could be setting the stage for a new Overwatch Archives mission being added to the game later this year.

Fork over some in-game resources at Fortnite's vending machines

Fortnite's iconic island is now dotted with vending machines, which will give you all kinds of guns and goodies in exchange for building resources. Here's a Fortnite Vending Machines guide to explain and help you track them down.

The Spectrum Retreat looks eerie and enchanting

While it may not show off much in the way of gameplay, this reveal trailer for "narrative-driven puzzler" The Spectrum Retreat has the kind of unsettling atmosphere that looks like it could easily pull you in.

Sunless Skies trailer whisks you away to the stars

The space-faring follow-up to the gothic, narrative-driven adventure Sunless Seas, Sunless Skies looks appropriately weird and mesmerizing in this new trailer showing off the region of Albion.

