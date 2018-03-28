Daily NewsRadar: Fast and loose with Destiny 2, Thor loses his sense of humor, family-friendly Eli Roth, and more

Whether your tastes run to Marvel or the macabre, we've got some hot news tips for you on this tumultuous Tuesday. Enjoy.

The latest Destiny 2 update - bless their hearts - promises to increase speed and firepower in the game. Update 1.1.4 is out today, and sandbox design lead Josh Hamrick explains it all in this handy video. The TLDR? Bungie learned "don't sand the coolness down."

RIP funny Thor

The Thor that director Taika Waititi created with Thor: Ragnarok was a mischievous masterpiece, but it sounds like you should kiss goodbye to that particular flavor of Asgardian god with Avengers: Infinity War. “I came into this and called Joe and Anthony [Russo, the directors] and said, ‘Look, don’t write me the old Thor, we’ve got a new Thor now,’” Hemsworth told The Telegraph. "I was really protective of what I’d created with Taika. They then said, ‘No this is a whole different thing; Thor’s never faced something like this, never been a part of this large and ensemble.’"

A new super model arrives in GTA Online

If you've got big bucks to spend in GTA Online, you could do worse than splash out on the Pegassi Tezeract, now available from Legendary Motorsports. Find out what else is new in San Andreas here.

Lightning fast and sneaky silent, the Pegassi Tezeract Supercar is the automobile evolved.Step onto the right side of history and pick up yours from Legendary Motorsport in #GTAOnline.https://t.co/5Ixijh1SrY pic.twitter.com/0ulAaGBOdpMarch 27, 2018

Get a look at season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead

The latest season of the spinoff starts on AMC on Sunday, April 15, and promises some storyline spaghetti when it crosses over with its daddy , The Walking Dead. Start hunting for clues and constructing theories with this latest sneak peek.

Hostel's Eli Roth goes family-friendly with The House with a Clock in Its Walls

He made his name with a movies about flesh-eating viruses and Slovakian torture facilities, but Eli Roth's latest movie is an adaptation of a '70s children's book by John Bellairs. Starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black, it'll be out on September 21, and you can watch the (torture-free) trailer here.

Even more news:

