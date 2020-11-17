Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab chairs are coming back in stock but you don't have long

You have a fresh chance to be seated in style as you head to the virtual streets of Night City, as Secretlab is rolling out fresh stock of its official Cyberpunk 2077 chairs to the UK - complete with direct-buy discount. That includes special edition variants of both the Omega model, which is our current pick for the best gaming chair , and the Titan, which is the Omega's bigger and roomier sibling.

Secretlab is rolling out the additional stock in two waves: the first at 6am GMT on Wednesday, November 18, and the second at 2pm on Thursday, November 19. If you missed your first window of opportunity, you'll have another chance to pick up one of the specially designed chairs soon. We're expecting US stock to be replenished soon too, but there's no official word on when just yet.

Each chair is upholstered with a distinct, electric yellow PU leather that features the Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the front and the in-game Samurai band logo on the back (just like protagonist V's jacket). Circuitboard-style flourishes complete the look, helping the chairs look like the furniture of a techno-dystopian (but very comfortable) future. The guts of the chair are the same as the standard edition, meaning it has all the same customization options to ensure it's the perfect ergonomic fit for your setup.

Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 chairs

Secretlab Omega Cyberpunk 2077: £420 £379 at Secretlab (save £41)

Our favorite gaming chair looks better than ever with this special edition Cyberpunk 2077 design, featuring all the same comfort and customizability as before. You can save a nice chunk of change by buying direct from Secretlab.

View Deal

Secretlab Titan Cyberpunk 2077: £470 £429 at Secretlab (save £41)

The Titan is the Omega's big sibling, featuring a flatter seat which gives your tush a little more room (and is ideal for sitting cross-legged). The manufacturer's discount from Seatlab will keep your bank account sitting pretty.

View Deal

I picked up a Secretlab Omega earlier this year and I've never regretted the decision. Don't just take it from me, consult our official Secretlab Omega review for more detail on why it's your best bet for a comfy and durable gaming chair.

If you'd like to check out the full range of excellent Secretlab gaming chairs, including the lovely Softweave selection, head on over to the official Secretlab website.