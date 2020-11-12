Cyberpunk 2077 Run the Jewels song has a Keanu Reeves reference

Cyberpunk 2077 has a banging soundtrack, and we're getting a taste of it ahead of its release with the latest Run the Jewels song. Listen to it below, and read on for details.

The Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack boasts a lineup of some serious audio heavy hitters, including Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Refused, Tina Guo, Nina Kravitz, Richard Devine, Ilan Rubin, Rat Boy, and of course, Run the Jewels. As we previously reported , RTJ spoke about their music in a Cyberpunk 2077 Behind the Music featurette. Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on," says El-P. "We wanna provide you with the soundtrack to fucking shit up," Killer Mike says.

I can safely say that "No Save Point" is most certainly a song to fuck shit up to. An electronic instrumental intro leads into Killer Mike shouting out "RTJ" before the beat drops into the kind of hard-hitting stuff you'd expect from the duo. The lyrics heavily reference Night City and the perils of living life in what used to be California, and it seems like it's from the perspective of V, the game's protagonist.

"I used to pray to God but I think he took a vacation/'Cause now the state of Cali is ran by these corporations/The skyscrapers shadow the homeless, the population/The degradation they face, we should be an abomination/They body parts are stolen and sold to the richest patient/And we the mercenaries at war with the active agents."

It wouldn't be a Cyberpunk 2077 song without a Keanu Reeves/Johnny Silverhand shoutout, and Killer Mike delivers: "Keanu Reeves, cyberarm under my sleeve." This game is going to be so much damn fun.

As we previously reported , Cyberpunk 2077 still seems on track for a December 10 release, despite rumors otherwise. The game was delayed for a third time back in October , reportedly so CD Projekt Red could finetune the game for current-gen.

Until then, just listen to this RTJ song on repeat.