Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire part 2 is coming on Monday

The next Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event's date and time have been revealed, and it's already almost here.

Night City Wire will begin on August 10 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST. That's Monday of next week, meaning there will only be a four-day wait between the initial announcement and the broadcast going live. That's quite a difference from the first show, which was announced on May 5 , originally intended for broadcast and June 11, and finally ended up airing on June 25.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVIAugust 6, 2020

According to developer CD Projekt Red, the second Night City Wire will focus on lifepaths, which determine how your character starts out in the world (as well as their fashion choices ), and weapon types. It will also include an inside look at how Swedish hardcore band Refused made the music for Samurai, the in-universe band fronted by Johnny Silverhand - AKA Keanu Reeves' digital ghost who takes up residence in your character's head.

CD Projekt Red isn't offering an estimated runtime for the second Night City Wire yet. The last episode ran for a pretty packed 25 minutes, including a new in-engine trailer that shows off the prologue and the announcement of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. Hopefully there will be plenty of gameplay footage and cool new reveals to distract us from the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 was at one point going to be out in September.