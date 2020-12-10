Cyberpunk 2077 Grayson: Should you kill him or not during Chippin' In?

During the Chippin' In mission, you need to make a decision on whether or not to kill Grayson in Cyberpunk 2077. You'll find him at the end of the Ebunike, guarded by a few Militech agents, but when you take Grayson down in Cyberpunk 2077, he'll plead with you not to finish him off. Here's what happens if you kill or spare Grayson in Cyberpunk 2077 during the Chippin' In mission.

Should you kill or spare Grayson in Cyberpunk 2077?

The whole reason you've found Grayson is because you and Rogue are hunting down Adam Smasher. Unfortunately, you find Grayson instead, because Smasher has become the Arasaka's best pal now. You can exhaust all dialogue options with him – including learning where Johnny Silverhand's body is kept – but ultimately, you need to decide whether or not to shoot him.

If you spare Grayson, two things will happen. One of these is that he'll give you an old access card and the second is that he'll tell you where to use it. Of course, this is great, because the reward you find through that access card is absolutely excellent, but the downside is that Grayson gets to live.

If you kill Grayson, he doesn't tell you where to use the old access card, but that ultimately doesn't matter because you're reading this guide. You can still find the loot if you know where to look. So you can appease Johnny and Rogue, shoot Grayson in his face, loot the old access card, then go and grab the loot.

To find it, climb the ladder to the platform on the left-hand side of the boat when you're looking past where Grayson is sat. Interacting with the control panel up here will lower a shipping container. Go down to it and use the access card to discover Johnny's Porsche 911 inside! It's yours to keep from here on and is easily the best looking car in the game. Another item to add to the list of Johnny's things you can own, on top of the pistol you picked up from him when initially interacting with him.