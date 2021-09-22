Cyberpunk 2077 dev CD Projekt Red hiring for a new open-world game

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red is hiring for a new open-world game.

Just last week, a job listing was posted to GameJobs.co, seeking a junior/specialist open-world designer to join CD Projekt Red at their Krakow headquarters in Poland. The job listing is specifically after someone who can "fill our game world with believable and exciting content consisting of communities and events that [the] player will encounter."

This could very well be a brand new game in The Witcher series, as CD Projekt Red has previously confirmed a new game in the fantasy RPG series would enter development once Cyberpunk 2077 had wrapped. The developer also confirmed that a new game in the series wouldn't be a direct sequel to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, opening the door for a slew of new stories and locations.

So The Witcher 4 could well be on the way, and one CD Projekt Red writer fancies a return for Ciri. Principal writer Jakub Szamałek revealed in a past interview that his biggest regret from The Witcher 3 was not exploring more of Ciri's backstory and character, due to the fact that she's basically absent for the first two thirds of the entire game. "But hey, maybe it’s something we’ll get to get back to in the future," the writer said.

It is possible that CD Projekt Red could be hiring this new open-world designer to work on Cyberpunk 2077, of course. It's unlikely, however, as CD Projekt Red has no reason not to specifically name Cyberpunk 2077 as the game the candidate would be working on, but it's a possibility nonetheless. But with CD Projekt Red's confirmation earlier this year that they'd be commencing work on both The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises simultaneously, it's looking like that this candidate could be working on a new Witcher game.

