Ciri could play a bigger part in The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red writer teases

The Witcher 4 , or other sequels, could tell more of Ciri's story.

In an interview with VG247 , principal writer Jakub Szamałek turned one of the interviewers' questions around to ask if they would "like to play a game with Ciri as a lead character". Elsewhere in the interview, Szamałek revealed that one of his biggest regrets for The Witcher 3 was not exploring more of Ciri's past, since she's "an amazingly rich and complex character." Minor spoilers for The Witcher 3 follow.

“Due to obvious reasons - well, she’s pretty much gone for two thirds of the game - she didn’t get quite as much screen time as we writers would have liked. But hey, maybe it’s something we’ll get to get back to in the future.”

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that, after it launches Cyberpunk 2077 , it plans to "immediately" start development on a new Witcher game . CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has teased that the next project won't be a direct sequel to The Witcher 3, which opens up the possibilities for a new story starring Ciri.

Avoiding outright spoilers for the end of The Witcher 3, Ciri's place in the world could be quite different depending on how your choices play out. Taken together with what CD Projekt has said about not making a direct sequel, that makes it sound like further Witcher games will focus on telling different parts of the story instead. Ciri's unique capabilities mean she could show up pretty much anywhere.

The possibilities are wide open, and now we know that at least one developer at CD Projekt Red is just as interested in learning more about Ciri's story as the rest of us.