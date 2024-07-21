New The Witcher 3 mod adds consequences to your sociopathic behavior with a full-blown reputation system

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt came out almost eight years ago, but it's only now slapping players on the wrist for their bad behavior with an all-new mod.

The Reputation System mod (good spot IGN) adds a little Fallout: New Vegas flavour to the CD Projekt Red, measuring Geralt's reputation with various townsfolk across the fantasy open-world. So, you can no longer be a massive piece of dung and go unpunished when you should really just be focused on saving your surrogate daughter.

The new mod adds a reputation level for Temeria, Redania, Skellige, and Toussaint from the Blood & Wine expansion that scales from the lowest "Hated" ranking all the way up to a "Respectable" level that can make life so much easier for our Geralt. Maybe don't expect guards to chase you around Novigrad, though, since the consequences are a little more low-key here.

The Reputation System mod obviously can't add a GTA-like wanted system or get the actors back in the booth for some more voice lines, but it does dish out financial penalties. If you happen to annoy the different factions until an area hates you, then general goods will cost 30% more and stores will buy your stuff for 70% less, bargaining becomes harder, and the gambling odds also become worse. Should you land yourself in "Respectable" territory, then the opposite is true. Stealing and being generally troublesome will make towns hate you, while completing quests, monster contracts, and winning fist fights is a good way to win fans - I'm speaking from experience here.

If you want to add a little more reactivity to your witchering, then you can download the project over on NexusMods now. Just don't be a total knob.

