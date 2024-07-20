Cyberpunk 2 director is "quite sure" people haven't found all of the secrets in The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

There might still be secrets and Easter Eggs left to find in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and/or Cyberpunk 2077, years after both came out.

Cyberpunk 2 associate game director and Phantom Liberty lead Pawel Sasko guessed as much during a recent interview with the Flow Games podcast. When asked about whether there are any lingering secrets left for fans to find in either game, Sasko said he's "quite sure there are."

"I know a about a couple of examples right now, from the top of my head, that I never saw," Sasko adds. "It takes players a long time. Some of the Easter Eggs and details we hid in The Witcher 3 were found seven years later, only after we released the complete edition. Only then people found some things. We included things, but there were things that were always there."

One such "thing" that the developer added in The Witcher 3's next-gen update was actually a clue that tied into Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery of FF:06:B5 - a series of clues and secrets that sent theorists on a years-long hunt for answers that may or may not have been an unintended bug from the get-go. (It's still up in the air.) Sasko also explained that CD Projekt Red developers intentionally include secrets so "elaborate" because they know its player base looks at online guides and can share findings to help others in the community. Though it seems that after all those years hunting for secrets, piecing together clues on subreddits, and exploring mammoth open-worlds, players still haven't looked under every single nook and cranny - at least not from what Sasko's seen.

